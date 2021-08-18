RBNZ Keeps Rate Unchanged, Inflation Numbers In Focus
The main event on the economic calendar was the RBNZ interest rate decision and the accompanying monetary policy statement. As discussed in our Strategic Report, delivered every Monday, at its latest meeting, this Bank kept interest rates unchanged at +0.25%, and although we have been expecting an optimistic language, the statement was even more hawkish than what we (and apparently many other market participant) have been anticipating.www.investing.com
