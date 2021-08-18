Cancel
RBNZ Keeps Rate Unchanged, Inflation Numbers In Focus

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main event on the economic calendar was the RBNZ interest rate decision and the accompanying monetary policy statement. As discussed in our Strategic Report, delivered every Monday, at its latest meeting, this Bank kept interest rates unchanged at +0.25%, and although we have been expecting an optimistic language, the statement was even more hawkish than what we (and apparently many other market participant) have been anticipating.

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, assesses the latest RBNZ monetary policy meeting. “In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) refrained from raising its Official Cash Rate (OCR), keeping it at 0.25% “for now”. According to the accompanying press release, today’s decision was made in the context of the Government’s imposition of Level 4 COVID restrictions on activity across New Zealand.”

