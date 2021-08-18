New Zealand reports six more coronavirus cases after locking down over single infection

© Getty

New Zealand is reporting six more coronavirus cases since the country went into lockdown over a single infection earlier this wek.

Two new cases were found Wednesday, adding to the five cases that were found before, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The infected individuals are in quarantine, but one served four shifts at Auckland City Hospital when they were infectious, officials said.

Everyone is getting tested at the hospital and movement has been limited.

Four of the cases were found from individuals who went to a health facility feeling sick and three were found through contact tracing.

There are also an additional three cases from individuals who have returned from another country.

New Zealand went under lockdown Tuesday after the first case was reported, with the country's prime minister saying the move is justified because the country has "seen what happens elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it."

“We only get one chance,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. "The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard.”

The extent of the lockdown varies depending on where the coronavirus cases have shown up.

New Zealand has made it through the pandemic with a low number of cases and deaths, with a reported infection count of more than 2,700 and more than 25 deaths.