Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 02:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Grant; Otter Tail; Wilkin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTTER TAIL...GRANT...WILKIN AND RICHLAND COUNTIES At 243 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Wolverton to near Doran to White Rock, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Doran, Everdell, Foxhome, Western, Norcross and Herman. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 37. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 40 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH