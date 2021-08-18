Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

French Hospital Medical Center now providing COVID-19 vaccines to eligible patients

By Reporter Saab Sahi
Posted by 
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVTL7_0bVQbaUu00
French Hospital Medical Center

SLO County health department is supplying the vaccines

French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC), in partnership with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, is taking a proactive approach to ensuring San Luis Obispo County community members have access to the Covid-19 vaccine. Effective immediately, patients receiving treatment in the emergency department at FHMC or those admitted to the hospital for care will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

With Covid-19 cases on the rise both locally and nationally, the partnership enables vulnerable populations such as homeless individuals or underserved community members the opportunity to receive the vaccine while they are under the care of the hospital.

The Covid-19 vaccines are provided by the health department to FHMC and are administered with physician guidance to eligible individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0bWv_0bVQbaUu00

Comments / 0

A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
214
Followers
537
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Health
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccines#Fhmc#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported, 55 residents in hospital

–Today, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department reported that five more SLO County residents—one in their fifties, two in their sixties, one in their seventies, and one in their nineties—have died as a result of COVID-19. These deaths come amid a continued spike in hospitalizations due to COVID-19, with 55 SLO County residents currently hospitalized with severe COVID-19, including 16 in the ICU. This is the largest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in SLO County since late January 2021.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Health officials urge vaccination following full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine widely available at SLO County clinics and pharmacies. –Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. More than 204 million doses of the vaccine have been safely given nationwide under FDA emergency use authorization (EUA), alongside the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to achieve full FDA approval.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

COVID-19 update: Over 500 new cases added in last seven days

–San Luis Obispo County has added over 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 7 days, according to data from the San Luis Obispo County Health Department. Locally, all cases sequenced in the past week were of the highly-contagious Delta variant, according to the public health department. This finding is consistent with statewide data showing more than 90-percent of all strains identified were Delta in the month of July. Because this variant spreads more easily, rapidly infecting larger numbers of people, officials say it results in more people becoming severely ill.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Health officer strongly urging businesses to re-instate indoor mask policies

Businesses urged to have employees and patrons wear masks in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status. –As cases of COVID-19 increase significantly and the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold locally, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department strongly recommends that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wears a mask indoors in public places. They believe that this will further limit spread of the Delta variant in the community.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Two more COVID-related deaths reported, including one person in their twenties

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that two SLO County residents, one in their twenties and one in their nineties, have passed away due to COVID-19. Twenty-four residents are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, including eight in the ICU⎯three times as many hospitalizations as just two weeks ago. With these deaths, 273 SLO County residents have succumbed to COVID-19. 778 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week.
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Visitors must now be vaccinated or test negative for COVID to enter local hospitals

– On August 5, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a state mandated public health order regarding visitation within all hospitals in California. Effective Wednesday, Aug. 11, all visitors to Tenet Health Central Coast care facilities, which include Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, must show proof of full vaccination or provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering a facility. Visitors may use either PCR testing or antigen testing as proof.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Women’s Business Center offering free face masks for local businesses

–In a proactive effort to support local businesses with the Division of Occupational Safety and Health‘s Covid-19 “Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards“, the Mission Community Services Corporation’s Women’s Business Center of San Luis Obispo County is partnering with PPE Unite, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to distribute free N95 face masks on Aug. 17.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Public health reports two new COVID-19 deaths

—The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that two SLO County residents, one in their sixties and one in their eighties, have passed away due to COVID-19. Eight residents are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, including three in the ICU. 386 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week. With these deaths, 267 SLO County residents have succumbed to COVID-19.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Public Health Clinics launch vaccine incentives, referral raffle

Incentives and raffle available in August as supplies last. — Starting on Aug. 2, SLO County residents who get their COVID-19 vaccine from a County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Clinic or mobile vaccination clinic will be eligible to receive a $25 gift card for each dose. Gift cards available will vary by clinic and will be provided on a first come, first-served basis.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

‘Breakfast Bag’ program provides meals to children while school is out

–During the summer months, the SLO Food Bank works with a network of community partners to distribute breakfast bags to children who lack access to regular meals. These reusable drawstring backpacks are filled with several weeks’ worth of balanced breakfasts, educational nutrition activities, and recipes. Each backpack is supplemented with a small bag of assorted fresh produce and is sent to a high-needs site that serves families.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Area nonprofits receive $32,500 in grants from PG&E

Charitable funding to support individuals and families in SLO County. –To assist vulnerable area residents, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) donated $5,000 last month to Santa Maria Good Samaritan Shelter, an area nonprofit food provider. That brought the total amount of donations the company made to San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara County nonprofits focused on community relief and food insecurity to $32,500 so far in 2021.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

North County Paws Cause supports local feline population

–North County Paws Cause, a local nonprofit organization made entirely of volunteers, aims to improve the welfare of both feral and domesticated cats in the community through spay and neuter programs, fostering, and adoption. There are currently 107 cats and kittens in foster homes, with around 30 cats usually in the system, and the NCPC volunteers are passionate about finding forever homes for these cats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy