French Hospital Medical Center now providing COVID-19 vaccines to eligible patients

French Hospital Medical Center

SLO County health department is supplying the vaccines

–French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC), in partnership with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, is taking a proactive approach to ensuring San Luis Obispo County community members have access to the Covid-19 vaccine. Effective immediately, patients receiving treatment in the emergency department at FHMC or those admitted to the hospital for care will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

With Covid-19 cases on the rise both locally and nationally, the partnership enables vulnerable populations such as homeless individuals or underserved community members the opportunity to receive the vaccine while they are under the care of the hospital.

The Covid-19 vaccines are provided by the health department to FHMC and are administered with physician guidance to eligible individuals.