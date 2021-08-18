PATRIOTS POUND CURVE, PAIR OF PROSPECTS ‘REALLY CLOSE’ TO RETURN
The Somerset Patriots spoiled the Curve’s homecoming last night at PNG Field, beating them 9-1, and outhitting them 16-to-7. The Patriots scored three runs in the first inning off a home run by Oswald Peraza, a single by Dermis Garcia and a botched strikeout. Somerset would add the final six runs throughout the remaining innings, granting Altoona just one opportunity to score in the bottom of the eighth after Mason Martin singled in Matthew Fraizer.www.wdadradio.com
