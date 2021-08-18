TOMLIN: TEAM MAINTAINING A REALISTIC APPROACH TO LIONS
Training camp continued for the Steelers yesterday at Heinz Field with a lot of new things going on in preparation for Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. According to the latest practice report, the Steelers abandoned their traditional two-point conversion/short-yardage drill, known as “Seven Shots,” and for the first time, the first-team defense worked against a back-up offense that went off cards detailing plays ran by the Lions. The idea was to simulate a regular-season Wednesday, rather than a training camp Wednesday.www.wdadradio.com
