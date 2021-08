Main objectives in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ Outbreak mode are obviously pivotal to your success in advancing rounds. The typical experience involves killing zombies while they get more challenging to take down. The main objectives instruct you to complete a task so you can teleport to another map where the challenge gets tougher. As time goes on, Treyarch continues to add more objectives and maps to Outbreak, so players don’t get bored doing the same thing continuously. Here is how to complete the Transport main objective in Outbreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.