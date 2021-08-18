NXT Recap: The Stage Is Set For TakeOver 36 This Sunday Night

Hey gang! NXT has been in a weird spot over the past few months. After losing the "Wednesday Night War" with AEW Dynamite and being cast away to Tuesday nights, WWE (and more importantly Vince McMahon) has seemingly lost faith in NXT and the brand is now caught in a tug of war between the Chairman and NXT creator Triple H. This has lead to inconsistent storylines, disappearing talents, and an overall feeling that there is no longer a direction for the brand. But nothing can get wrestling back on track like a good pay-per-view event, which there is this Sunday night with NXT TakeOver 36 on Peacock. So can the black and gold brand get its shit together enough to make that show a must-see? Let's find out!