WWE

NXT Recap: The Stage Is Set For TakeOver 36 This Sunday Night

By Ryan Fassett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey gang! NXT has been in a weird spot over the past few months. After losing the "Wednesday Night War" with AEW Dynamite and being cast away to Tuesday nights, WWE (and more importantly Vince McMahon) has seemingly lost faith in NXT and the brand is now caught in a tug of war between the Chairman and NXT creator Triple H. This has lead to inconsistent storylines, disappearing talents, and an overall feeling that there is no longer a direction for the brand. But nothing can get wrestling back on track like a good pay-per-view event, which there is this Sunday night with NXT TakeOver 36 on Peacock. So can the black and gold brand get its shit together enough to make that show a must-see? Let's find out!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Ilja Dragunov
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Io Shirai
Person
Ted Dibiase
Person
Dexter Lumis
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Johnny Gargano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Combat#Aew Dynamite#Peacock#Diamond Mine#Wwenxt#German#Falls Match#Javascript#Wwe Digital Exclusive#Msk#Dexterlumis
