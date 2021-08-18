How To Help Afghanistan

As I sit in horror watching the events unfolding in Afghanistan my heart is breaking, but I know we can always do something big or small to make a diffence. For years, I have personally been involved in global organizations, including UN Women and Plan International, that protect and supports the rights of women and girls in some of the worst places on earth to be a female. Sadly now, one of those places is Afghanistan, a place where women and girls had made real progress over the past twenty years. I fear for their families and their safety. And while it’s easy to feel hopeless, we can help by supporting organizations that are fighting to help the Afghan people. Here is a list of vetted organizations.