New Back-to-School ‘Looney Tunes’ Clip Is Freaking Hilarious

When you’re a parent, there’s a kneejerk feeling that all the old cartoons were better and the new ones just aren’t. Of course, this isn’t true at all, but sometimes when it comes to old-school cartoon nostalgia families want their cake and eat it, too. And, just in case you weren’t aware, the new Looney Tunes on HBO does just that. All the new installments of Looney Tunes are more progressive than their 20th-century counterparts, but Daffy, Porky, Bugs, and the rest of the grant are just as hilarious as ever.