Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

New Back-to-School ‘Looney Tunes’ Clip Is Freaking Hilarious

By Harlan Sharpe
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you’re a parent, there’s a kneejerk feeling that all the old cartoons were better and the new ones just aren’t. Of course, this isn’t true at all, but sometimes when it comes to old-school cartoon nostalgia families want their cake and eat it, too. And, just in case you weren’t aware, the new Looney Tunes on HBO does just that. All the new installments of Looney Tunes are more progressive than their 20th-century counterparts, but Daffy, Porky, Bugs, and the rest of the grant are just as hilarious as ever.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Fatherly

Fatherly

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Looney Tunes#Looney Tunes Cartoons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
ComicsGeekTyrant

Crunchyroll Announces New Series, Clips, and a New Book

A number of announcements were made during Virtual Crunchyroll Expo. Among these are a number of new anime series coming to the streaming service, a new clip for Fena: Pirate Princess, a new book, and more. High Guardian Spice is a new Crunchyroll Original from Raye Rodriguez that is coming soon. You can find more information about all the announced series below with a new clip from Fena below that.
TV & Videosnerdvanamedia.com

New clip, images from Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

In last year’s Season 2 finale of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian.”
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Candyman is summoned in clips from new horror

Two new clips have been released from Nia DaCosta’s ‘contemporary incarnation’ of the cult horror Candyman, the first of which sees Burke (Colman Domingo) telling Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) of the legend of Candyman and his own experience of meeting him as a child, and the second featuring a group of teenage girls who fall victim to the supernatural killer after summoning him in a school bathroom; check them out here…
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy receives early digital release

Space Jam: A New Legacy is still showing in cinemas, but Warner Bros have decided to give the film an early digital release. As in, tomorrow (August 23). You'll only be able to rent the film digitally from tomorrow though. If you want to buy it for digital download, you'll have to wait until October 11, while the DVD and Blu-ray disc release is on October 25.
ComicsComicBook

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals New Preview Clip

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf dropped a new preview clip ahead of the new anime film's premiere on Netflix! The Witcher was such a successful debut for Netflix that they are expanding its world with a huge new wave of projects that includes an upcoming anime feature film animated by the same studio behind The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, DOTA: Dragon's Blood and more, Studio MIR. This new movie will be taking place before the events of the original series and follows a different Witcher, Vesemir, but now we've gotten a look at another one in the mix.
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Manu Ginobili in Space Jam: the best memes and reactions

After its theatrical release, Space Jam: A New Legacy finally came to HBO Max. From this week, the movie of Warner Bros It is already part of the streaming platform’s catalog and is available to enjoy from home. And to promote its launch, the entertainment company prepared a special spot for everything Latin America. In this video, they joined Manu Ginobili with the Looney Tunes and it quickly became all the rage thanks to the great acceptance of the users.
TV & VideosPosted by
GQMagazine

Tanner Buchanan Goes Undercover on Twitter, Quora, and Reddit

On this episode of Actually Me, Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Quora, Reddit, and Wikipedia. Can he rank the strongest Cobra Kai characters? Does he think he would make a great Batman? Did he know any martial arts before joining the cast of Cobra Kai? HE'S ALL THAT is available on Netflix August 27, https://netflix.com/hesallthat.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

From Twilight to High School Musical, This TikToker's Parody Videos Are Freaking Hilarious

To anyone who's ever tried to re-create a Disney Channel music video in their bedroom or felt like the odd one out at a friend's birthday party as a kid, you're definitely not alone. In what has quickly become a virtual scrapbook of many people's childhoods, Yasmine Sahid's TikTok account is packed with parody videos poking fun at movies, characters, songs, and even whole moods from the 2000s.
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

Hilarious video shows back-to-school reality for parents

Kevin Laferriere and his "Dumb Dad Podcast" co-host Evan Kyle Berger are just two dads trying to have a little fun as they navigate fatherhood. As parents nationwide are sending their kids back to school, the dad duo felt a sigh of relief as the sweet feeling of impending "freedom" loomed.
Theater & DancePosted by
Fatherly

Watch Kit Harington’s Hilariously Bad Dad Dance Movies

Kit Harington only recently joined the brotherhood of fatherhood but he’s already adapted to one key component of being a dad: acting like a total dork for the sake of your kid. During an interview on The Tonight Show, the Game of Thrones actor revealed that he’s had to let his freak flag fly in order to entertain his son Morgan.
MoviesRomesentinel.com

"Free Guy" is a feel good action movie

The star power of actor Ryan Reynolds is on full display with his new vanity project “Free Guy,” a big, fun, charming summer treat. Delayed from last year due to the pandemic, “Free Guy” arrives in theaters just as the pandemic is having another surge. This movie can’t catch a break. It deserves one, because “Free Guy” is a delightful and adventurous flick with a really enjoyable cast.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Hilariously Responds to ‘Modest’ Clip of Himself on ‘The Chase’

Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings was on a roll Sunday night as he shared multiple amusing posts on his Twitter account. Following an earlier funny tweet referencing a Looney Tunes cartoon, Jennings turned his focus inward. He retweeted a GIF from another game show he’s a part of. These days, he’s still a consultant who works closely with Jeopardy!, which made him famous during his record 74-game win streak. But he also works as a Chaser on the hit game show The Chase on ABC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy