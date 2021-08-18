Man Who Brought Girl, 8, to Canada as ‘Sex Slave’ Sentenced to 18 Years

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman on Friday was convicted on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree assault, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger announced on Monday. The charges stem from two incidents. In October 2017, Westerman, and a 22-year-old woman had been at a bar when he called an Uber to take them back to his house. Once there, he reportedly forced himself on top of the victim, who said she was not conscious at the time. Two years later, Westerman led another woman to a secluded part of a Baltimore County bar, put his hand on her waist and started kissing her without her consent. The victim in the 2017 attack did not come forward until she learned about other incidents two years later. Westerman, who began working for the Baltimore County Police Department in 2013, is currently suspended without pay.