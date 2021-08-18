Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man Who Brought Girl, 8, to Canada as ‘Sex Slave’ Sentenced to 18 Years

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: This story contains graphic information about the sexual assault of a child. A 60-year-old Montreal man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for bringing an 8-year-old girl from the Ivory Coast to Canada and subjecting her to three years of horrific sexual abuse. On Wednesday Quebec Court...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Child Molestation#Ivory Coast#Sex Abuse#Sex Slave#Quebec Court#Ctv News#World News#Canadian#Crown#The Montreal Gazette#La Presse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Dunblane businessman filmed himself raping unconscious victim

A Dunblane businessman filmed himself raping his unconscious victim after meeting him on a dating app, a court heard. Murray Clark attacked the man in a flat in Glasgow in May last year. Clark later sent the man the seven-minute footage, which the victim was shocked to see after he...
Public SafetyPosted by
Oxygen

Man Who Killed Two People When He Was A Minor Appeals His 52-Year Sentence

A man who was convicted of the brutal double murder of an elderly couple when he was a teenager faced skeptical judges on Wednesday as he tried to secure an early release. Daniel Marsh was 15 years old on April 14, 2013 when he broke into the house of Chip Northup, 87, and Claudia Maupin, 76, in Davis, California by slashing open a screen on a back window. He didn't know the couple, but his father was renting a condominium two doors down from the house, according to CBS News.
La Mesa, CAeastcountymagazine.org

MAN WHO BROUGHT MOLOTOV COCKTAILS TO LA MESA PROTESTS SENTENCED

ECM file photo, left, of Karas. Aug. 16, 2021 (La Mesa) Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Alexander Karas was sentenced to 33 months in Federal custody on Aug. 13, according to court documents, for possessing explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, during the La Mesa riots in May of 2020. The protests were in response...
Des Moines, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Trump rally

DES MOINES (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with...
WSVN-TV

UK man who botched bank robbery due to badly written note sentenced to 6 years

SUSSEX, England (WSVN) — A man in the United Kingdom has been sentenced for successfully robbing one bank and trying to rob two others. According to Sussex Police, 67-year-old Alan Slattery was given a six year extended sentence last month. Police said Slattery went to three different banks over the...
Lima, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Eight-year sentence for Lima man who caused fatal crash

LIMA — Dalton Roessler, who fled the scene of a traffic crash in Allen County last fall that left a young woman dead, was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of eight years in prison. The 22-year-old Lima man accepted a negotiated plea deal from prosecutors in June by pleading guilty...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Officer Anthony Westerman Convicted On Rape, Assault Charges

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman on Friday was convicted on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree assault, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger announced on Monday. The charges stem from two incidents. In October 2017, Westerman, and a 22-year-old woman had been at a bar when he called an Uber to take them back to his house. Once there, he reportedly forced himself on top of the victim, who said she was not conscious at the time. Two years later, Westerman led another woman to a secluded part of a Baltimore County bar, put his hand on her waist and started kissing her without her consent. The victim in the 2017 attack did not come forward until she learned about other incidents two years later. Westerman, who began working for the Baltimore County Police Department in 2013, is currently suspended without pay.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Man found a tarantula so ‘humongous’, he had to call the police

A Wiltshire man who caught a ‘humongous’ tarantula on his wall was so shocked by his find he had to call the police. Tony Upton-Huang, 57 had just returned home from dropping his wife off at work on July 21 when he saw the creature on the side of his house in Swindon.
Public SafetyPosted by
Amomama

Neighbor Threatens to Report Woman Sunbathing In Communal Garden for Antisocial Behavior

A woman sought help from the Reddit community after her new neighbor started sunbathing in the apartment building's communal garden. The post was met with diverse reactions. A woman sought the help of the Reddit community after she acted upon her neighbor's actions. The woman, who lives in an apartment building, disapproved of her fellow resident sunbathing in the garden for everyone to see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy