City of Miami, JPMorgan Chase, FIU create Venture Miami Opportunity Program
Florida International University (FIU) has received a $150,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase to create the Venture Miami Opportunity Program, in partnership with the City of Miami, which will provide access and support to female business owners of color. The program will help close Miami’s inclusion gap among Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) by enrolling 20 BIPOC female business leaders affiliated with community-based organizations in Miami.communitynewspapers.com
