Tales of Arise Collaboration Costumes Pack Includes Tekken and Idolmaster Outfits
When Bandai Namco revealed the Tales of Arise Digital Ultimate Edition, it also noted that version of the game would include a Collaboration Costumes Pack with crossover costumes. Now the company showed all three of the exclusive outfits off on Twitter. It means that Shionne, Rinwell, and Kisara will get to dress up as people from Code Vein, The Idolmaster, and Tekken in Tales of Arise if people have that add-on.www.siliconera.com
