Tales of Arise Collaboration Costumes Pack Includes Tekken and Idolmaster Outfits

Tales of Arise landed on Game Informer’s cover this month as part of our RPG issue. In it, we go in-depth about our hands-on time with Tales of Arise and talk to members of the development team about what to expect from this reinvention of the long-running RPG franchise. If the issue hasn’t shown up at your door yet, fret not! Today, we’re providing a breakdown about what really caught our eye and impressed us as we played through the game’s entire first chapter. That September 10 release date is just around the corner, so here's a taste of what's looking the most promising.