BREAKING: Bears OT Teven Jenkins Having Back Surgery + Chicago Bears Injury News On Justin Fields

Justin Fields was in his bag again in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Even though the Chicago Bears got destroyed by a Buffalo Bills team that featured a whole lot of Nickelodeon MVP and former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the things Fields did on the field should still stand out. Fields is giving Bears fans a reason to be optimistic about the franchise’s future. And that’s without having to sweat and think about a lost third-overall pick via a trade-up to the second slot.