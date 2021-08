It’s amazing what kind of practical effects a movie can get away with these days while still impressing the audience, but back in Alfred Hitchcock’s day there were even sneakier methods that could be used since one of his greatest movies was in black and white. Psycho still manages to stand out as one of the greatest Hitchcock tales ever made for the big screen, and it’s not hard to think that he might have had a few tricks up his sleeve throughout the movie that made it feel slightly less terrifying and had those secrets been widely known during the making of the movie. It’s likely that someone said something or that people figured it out at one point since even with black and white movies a person can only get away with so much. But what’s really amusing is that nudity, blood, and immoral behavior weren’t allowed to be shown in the theater back then, and the infamous shower scene took care of at least two of those issues since we don’t technically get to see much of the victim but it’s pretty obvious that she’s naked.