Do You Need a Wedding Planner?

Cover picture for the articleA wedding day is a happy but also complicated day filled with many moving parts—not to mention the added pressure of having to be a perfect occasion. Weddings are also a big business. Not surprisingly, as in many industries, a whole profession of advisors exists, generically known as “wedding planners.” Though not new—the oldest planner trade organization dates back to the 1950s—these nuptial consultants are increasingly in demand as wedding celebrations grow ever more elaborate, involved, and individualized.

Your Parents Want You to Have a Receiving Line During the Wedding—Should You Do It?

The tradition of having a receiving line at a wedding has dwindled in recent years, as weddings tend to extend over entire weekends of celebration and spending quality time with guests. For your parents' generation, it may seem like taboo not to include a receiving line. If you're not sure which way to go, here's the whole picture of what's behind the tradition, its basic pros and cons, and some great alternatives if you don't love the idea.
The wedding 'closers': Say Less planners specialize in Big Day details

FARGO — We’ve heard of wedding planners and wedding coordinators. Now meet the wedding closers. Kelsey Raftevold and Stephanie D’Ambrosio, co-owners of a new Fargo business, Say Less Events, LLC, are like the anchor leg of a couple’s wedding-planning marathon. They swoop in for the 11th hour to make sure that the day’s itinerary and details move forward without a hitch. Working behind the scenes like magical pixies of diplomacy, planning and punctuality, they ensure the flower arrangements are transferred from the church to the reception hall, the tables are decorated according to the bride's vision and the groom’s notoriously rude uncle can’t get near the microphone during the wedding toasts.
How to Style Your Wedding Cake Table

Spend just a few minutes scrolling through photos of wedding cakes on your favorite social media platform, and you're bound to notice that the images all have one thing in common. Regardless of the color, shape, size, or topper, wedding cakes are always displayed in a way that signifies their importance. Whether a cake is set on its own table with a sequined linen tablecloth for a glamorous look or styled with fresh greenery and produce for a garden party wedding, the styling is an important part of the overall look. Not sure how to style your wedding cake table? Here, event planners share their favorite ways to make a cake table into its own styled scene.
The best wedding guest book

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your wedding guest book acts as a heartfelt keepsake to record memories with style. There are wedding guest books of all shapes and styles and alternative options like toy blocks, 3D sculptures, photo books and wall art. Choosing a guest...
Do You Need to Create a Custom Crest for Your Wedding?

Creating a personalized logo for your wedding is an elegant way to tie together everything from your paper suite to your cake topper, and a crest that was custom-designed to represent you and your partner adds an exclusive touch that simple monograms can't equal. But are they really necessary on the wedding day? Despite how popular they have become, there's absolutely no rule that says you need a personalized crest in order to have a successful, memorable event. That said, if you are looking for ways to make your day a little more unique, they are a great option.
Here’s What You Need to Know to Plan an Eco-Friendly Wedding

Sustainability. The movement is changing everything about weddings, and DC-area pros are making positive strides in all corners of the industry. Kawania Wooten and her team at Howerton & Wooten Events worked with a couple who prioritized sustainability. Among other initiatives, they chose a venue near their guests to reduce travel, composed a vegan menu from a green-certified caterer, crafted their huppah with materials passed down to them, and asked guests to supply their own kippahs and donate any extras they had on hand. Evoke Design & Creative prefers to work with local vendors, particularly for destination weddings. “Sourcing local means less of a global footprint,” says president Jeannette Tavares. The planning company also transports supplies in reusable “green” boxes and discourages excess printed materials. Eliminating paper menus and instead having the components recited by the chef, for example, creates a compelling moment.
Wedding flowers: Best picks for the money

Tulips in December. Hyacinth and blooming branches in January. Peonies in February. You can pretty much get any flower any time of year, said Lilian Jacobitz of Creative Fleurs. With the internet, florists are able to source growers and wholesalers worldwide. But here’s the caveat: Sticker shock might apply. Supply and demand could double or triple the cost of flowers traveling across the globe.
Bring the wedding to your door

On a recent sunny day in June, a wedding chapel hit the road. It was just another day for the chapel on wheels, which brings the wedding to your front door -- wherever that may be. "One time, a couple saw us coming down the Pennsylvania Turnpike, my phone goes...
Do You Have A ‘Do Not Play’ List For Your Wedding Reception?

Originally Posted On: https://jleonpro.com/do-you-have-a-do-not-play-list-for-your-wedding-reception/. Starting The Countdown To Your Wedding Day Can Be Exciting. But With So Many Decisions That Need To Made, It Might Feel Like You’re Stuck In A Whirlwind Of Chaos!. One of the most important (and often overlooked) decisions is what music will play at your...
17 of the best wedding invites that will make your friends and family want to RSVP ASAP

Setting the tone for your big day all falls down to the invitation. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. I don’t need to tell you that the amount of planning that it takes to get a wedding up and running is astronomical. Every last detail must be thought out and have a back up plan. It is everyone’s worst nightmare to get to their wedding day and wish they’d thought of something or done something differently, only for it to be too late. That includes wedding invites.
