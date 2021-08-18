Do You Need a Wedding Planner?

Creating a personalized logo for your wedding is an elegant way to tie together everything from your paper suite to your cake topper, and a crest that was custom-designed to represent you and your partner adds an exclusive touch that simple monograms can't equal. But are they really necessary on the wedding day? Despite how popular they have become, there's absolutely no rule that says you need a personalized crest in order to have a successful, memorable event. That said, if you are looking for ways to make your day a little more unique, they are a great option.