Woman With 7 Outstanding Warrants Fights Officers During Arrest

A Lincoln woman put up quite a fight after running from officers several times on Monday, August 16th. At 9 a.m., officers saw 43 year old Angela Maughan in the area of 42nd and Starr driving a yellow Mini Cooper with fictitious plates. Maughan was known to be wanted on seven outstanding warrants and two local broadcasts. The vehicle took off from officers who spotted it an hour later in the same area. As officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle again recklessly took off.