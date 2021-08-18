Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Biden should not let the IMF throw a lifeline to Belarus’s dictator

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union all have placed sanctions on the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus after his blatant theft of the 2020 election and violent suppression of protests. Sanctions have targeted not only government officials but also the moneyed industrialists who prop up Mr. Lukashenko. So it makes absolutely no sense that Belarus is about to collect about $1 billion in reserve assets from the International Monetary Fund.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Russia#Iran#The European Union#Belarusian#British#Special Drawing Rights#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyMiami Herald

Belarus regime to get $1 billion from IMF, undermining US push

ERIC MARTIN AND ALIAKSANDR KUDRYTSKI Bloomberg News. Belarus’s authoritarian regime, weighed down by sanctions imposed by the U.S. and European Union, is set to get an almost $1 billion lifeline from the International Monetary Fund. That’s happening despite calls for the IMF to cut off President Alexander Lukashenko’s government following...
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Biden is right to sanction Belarus. Now it's Turkey's turn

On Aug. 9, the one-year anniversary of Belarus’s fraudulent elections, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced "decisive action against 44 individuals and entities in order to hold [Alexander Lukashenko] and his regime to account for its continued, violent repression of Belarusians inside and outside the country." His move comes just...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Biden’s military strategy for Iraq should be applied in Afghanistan

A few weeks ago, the night before he was to meet with President Joe Biden, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani broke bread with a group of friendly diplomats, military officers, scholars, and journalists. The dinner was off-the-record, so I can’t tell you what Mr. Ghani or others said. With one exception.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Biden Imposes Sanctions Against Belarus' Lukashenko Regime

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States is levying new sanctions against Belarus, marking the one-year anniversary of Alexander Lukashenko's election as president in an election that the U.S. and international community have said was fraught with irregularities. In announcing the sanctions, the White...
Presidential ElectionJanesville Gazette

Biden adds Belarus sanctions on disputed election’s anniversary

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration imposed new sanctions Monday targeting a Belarusian state-owned potash producer, the country’s Olympic committee, and business leaders and companies with ties to President Alexander Lukashenko. The sanctions came on the one-year anniversary of the country’s presidential election, which has been widely condemned by the U.S....
PoliticsKEYT

Poland plans fence on Belarus border, offers aid to migrants

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry says it plans to build a fence along its border with Belarus and deploy more soldiers there to stop migrants seeking to enter the country. Poland and the three Baltic states — Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants from Afghanistan and Iraq across their borders, which are also the European Union’s external border. They say that’s part of Belarus’s “hybrid war” against the EU. Meanwhile, political tensions have been growing in Poland over 30 migrants stuck on the border with Belarus. On Monday, Poland said it was ready to send food, medicine and other humanitarian help to the group, which it says is in Belarusian territory.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Alabama StateNBC News

Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling supporters to get vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday in Alabama after telling supporters they should get vaccinated. "And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You've got to do what you have to do," Trump said. "But, I recommend: take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

America’s Tallest Man Igor Vovkovinskiy Dead at 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy was best known for reaching great heights, literally. He was deemed as the tallest man in the U.S. during his life. Vovkovinskiy recently passed away at the age of 38. He was just over 7 feet, 8 inches tall. His height had unfortunately been a result of several different health issues.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Before Or After September?

Stimulus check is the only security to those citizens of the United States of America who are currently under great financial strain owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The money provided by the federal government will help them make their ends meet like food and housing. The unemployment benefit that is currently being provided to the eligible citizens of the country is to come to an end on the 6th of September. With this, the possibility for the availability of the fourth round of the stimulus checks only becomes less with time.
POTUSWashington Post

Why did Biden want the Afghanistan withdrawal tied to the 20th anniversary of 9/11?

One of the minor mysteries about President Biden’s shambolic withdrawal from Afghanistan is why he wanted it timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The connection was explicitly asserted as the U.S. departure was announced. Biden “has reached the conclusion that the United States will complete its drawdown and will remove its forces from Afghanistan before September 11th,” a senior administration official said.

Comments / 1

Community Policy