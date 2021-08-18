Biden should not let the IMF throw a lifeline to Belarus’s dictator
The United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union all have placed sanctions on the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus after his blatant theft of the 2020 election and violent suppression of protests. Sanctions have targeted not only government officials but also the moneyed industrialists who prop up Mr. Lukashenko. So it makes absolutely no sense that Belarus is about to collect about $1 billion in reserve assets from the International Monetary Fund.www.washingtonpost.com
