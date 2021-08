Disney’s parks and resorts division swung to the black last quarter in a slow turnaround for one of the nation’s sectors hardest hit by the global pandemic. On a conference call with analysts post-earnings Thursday, CEO Bob Chapek said the fast spreading Delta variant is — so far — really only impacting big groups and convention cancellations, not tourism. Parks posted an operating profit of $365 million for the fiscal third quarter ending in June from a loss of close to $1.9 billion the year earlier. Revenue jumped to $4.3 billion from just over $1 billion. Per capita spending is way...