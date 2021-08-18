Cancel
Michael Keaton Reveals Reasons For His Batman Return in The Flash Movie

Cover picture for the articleThe Flash movie is currently in production with IT director Andy Muschietti at the helm and Ezra Miller returning to star in the titular role. There's a lot of buzz surrounding the new film, especially when it comes to the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Batmen. Unlike Affleck, Keaton has already begun shooting the movie and recently said that "it was shockingly normal" to put back on the cowl. In another new chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic actor revealed his reason for his return as Batman, which will mark his first time playing the character since 1992.

