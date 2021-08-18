MCTC host forum

MCTC Interim President Russ Ward with Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

The Maysville Campus of Maysville Community and Technical College hosted the Linking Agriculture for Networking and Development forum, held on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The LAND forum series is the result of a partnership between the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers to leverage agricultural resources of the commonwealth with the state’s robust manufacturing industry.

The forum was the latest in the series of regionally hosted events that are intended for manufacturers, agricultural leaders, economic development professionals, local and state officials, academia, and other stakeholders.

Each forum is intended to bolster existing collaboration between agriculture and manufacturing to develop and expand upon the existing supply chain for agricultural product to the manufacturing sector.