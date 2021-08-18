Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maysville, KY

MCTC host forum

Posted by 
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHmZG_0bVQYmBz00
MCTC Interim President Russ Ward with Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

The Maysville Campus of Maysville Community and Technical College hosted the Linking Agriculture for Networking and Development forum, held on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The LAND forum series is the result of a partnership between the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers to leverage agricultural resources of the commonwealth with the state’s robust manufacturing industry.

The forum was the latest in the series of regionally hosted events that are intended for manufacturers, agricultural leaders, economic development professionals, local and state officials, academia, and other stakeholders.

Each forum is intended to bolster existing collaboration between agriculture and manufacturing to develop and expand upon the existing supply chain for agricultural product to the manufacturing sector.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

510
Followers
882
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Maysville, KY
Government
City
Maysville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Forum#Manufacturing Industry#Mctc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Related
Posted by
Ledger-Independent

Taking a tour

Maysville City Commissioner Ann Brammer takes a tour Saturday during Precision Pulley & Idler’s Maysville Open Ho
Maysville, KYPosted by
Ledger-Independent

Maysville & Company celebrated its official grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 7. Located at 30 E 2nd Street, its lifestyle boutique offers a wid

Comments / 0

Community Policy