Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

‘They Need Support’: Philadelphia Officials Break Up Homeless Encampment In Kensington

By Alecia Reid
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVnx2_0bVQYgtd00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials broke up a homeless encampment in Kensington Wednesday afternoon, with outreach teams tearing down the Kensington Avenue and Westmoreland Street encampment.

Garbage trucks then came by and picked up all the trash and hosed the street and sidewalk down. The homeless encampment has been there for a number of months. Some are heartbroken over the removal.

“A lot of people think this is a choice, that these people want to be out here, which is absolutely not true,” Malcolm Lewis of Kensington said. “When you educate yourself on addiction you’ll see this isn’t a choice. It starts off as a choice but then it grows roots into your body. It changes things in your brain then it becomes the toughest fight of your life.”

City officials tell CBS3 they’ve been engaging since the end of May and posted notices a month ago that those tents had to be removed by Aug. 18 in order to comply with city code.

The city was growing increasingly worried about the safety and well-being of the people in these encampments, as well as families living in the area.

There’s also a smaller encampment at Kensington and Lehigh Avenues. That camp is pretty new but will be dissolved as well on Wednesday.

While some folks packed up and moved before Wednesday morning, resources were made available for those still camped out, including housing and physical and behavioral health care.

“These people need compassion and they need support,” Lewis said.

Storage is also being provided for those individuals.

“There’s an array of opportunities for them,” Deputy Managing Director Eva Gladstein said. “It’s to try to get them the pathway to make sure they’re safe, particularly in this public health crisis. They have a roof over their head. They have bathrooms and showers and regular meals and whatever kind of medical care they might need or want.”

Homeless outreach is a year-round effort in the city. The deputy managing director tells CBS3 outreach teams are out around the clock every day of the week connecting people to services.

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kensington Westmoreland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Chester, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia City Council Members Turn To Chester On How To Get Handle On Rising Gun Violence

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Fighting gun violence in Delaware County. Philadelphia City Council members met with Chester officials Tuesday to discuss a gun violence reduction program. The numbers for crime in Chester are good enough that it warranted a Philadelphia City Council road trip on Tuesday. Inside a Chester union hall on Tuesday, Philadelphia City Council members turned to Chester City officials and Delaware County prosecutors for advice. While gun violence explodes in Philadelphia, there are silver linings in Chester. Homicide rates are down by more than half year over year. ON THE ROAD- Some Philadelphia City Council members met with Chester City officials...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Memorial Honoring Pennsylvanians Lost To Guns Temporarily Set Up At Independence Mall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A temporary memorial to honor Pennsylvanians lost to guns has been set up on Independence Mall. Chopper 3 was over the memorial on the People’s Plaza where 1,700 vases are filled with flowers. They honor the estimated 1,700 people who died by guns last year, including homicide and suicide. The memorial was arranged with former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. In 2011, she survived being shot in the head when a mass shooter killed six people. Giffords said stopping shooting deaths takes the “courage of new ideas.” “Democrats, Republicans, everyone, we must never stop fighting. Fight, fight, fight. Be bold, be courageous, the nation is counting on you.” Gifford said. The group says the death toll from guns in Pennsylvania last year was 10% above the previous year.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Police To Provide Update On Assault Of Delivery Driver In Queen Village

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police will provide more information on the brutal assault of a delivery driver who is now fighting for his life. The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. Police released video Monday of the assault. The video shows the assault on Zach Lean, who was in his car on Christian Street last Tuesday when authorities said around eight teens rode up on bicycles and attacked him. https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2021/08/Aggravated-Assault-303-Christian-St-DC-21-03-038297.mp4 One of those teens turned himself in on Sunday. Herbert Morrison, 19, is charged with recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault, and conspiracy. Lean’s wife...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Police Officer Grazed By Bullet While Responding To Carjacking In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is home from the hospital after he was shot while responding to a carjacking in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened as officials say uniformed officers were responding to a call for a carjacking near Susquehanna Avenue and 5th Street, around 8 p.m. Monday. “They responded to what they believed was either the victim’s vehicle,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “Without warning the officers were actually shot at.” A witness told CBS3 the scene turned chaotic shortly after shots were fired. “A lot of consistent gunshots, between like six to eight,” he told Eyewitness News. “I...
Burlington County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

What Is the Process For Afghan Refugees Coming To Delaware Valley And Who Will Be Helping?

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Delaware Valley is prepared to welcome some of the Afghan refugees who are being evacuated and CBS3 has an update on how the process works and who will be helping. CBS3 asked everyone, including the White House, exactly how many Afghan refugees we can expect in the Delaware Valley. But, officials would not be specific. They did say one of our local military bases ad local resettlement partners here are already at work. The evacuation of thousands of Afghans to the United States continued Tuesday. At last check, officials said the U.S. has relocated nearly 64,000 Afghans...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Suspect Arrested In South Jersey After Firing Shots At Police, Stealing Philadelphia SWAT Vehicle

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A wild chase that started in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, ended with a suspect and a police officer shot in Washington Township, New Jersey. Investigators say the suspect stole a SWAT vehicle and opened fire on those officers. Both the officer and the suspect are expected to recover. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Arthur Henry Disanto, Jr. Disanto, Jr. had previously been wanted by both the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police for attempted homicide for allegedly shooting a woman in her Media apartment on July 3. He was charged with attempted homicide and related offenses in Delaware County,...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Carroll Park, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to take its toll on Philadelphia as a man is shot and killed in the city’s Carroll Park neighborhood. It happened at around 1 a.m. Monday inside of a home on the 5200 block of Master Street. Police found the victim shot in the chest on the third floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are searching for the gunman and a motive. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Illegal Dumping In Philadelphia At ‘All-Time High,’ Creating Unsightly, Expensive Problem For City’s Sanitation Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia sanitation leaders say illegal dumping is “at an all-time high” with crews struggling to keep up. Eyewitness News looked into the problem and the role residents play to fix it. Despite the city’s trash collection being back on schedule after COVID delays, the problem of illegal dumping continues. “Philadelphia is one of the most filthiest cities on planet earth,” Marshall said. Eyewitness News was on site at one of the city’s six sanitation convenience centers on Saturday afternoon as a frustrated resident tried to do his part. “I just dropped off garbage that I personally left my townhome and cleaned...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School Board Unanimously Approves Vaccine Mandate For Teachers And Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School Board unanimously approved a vaccine mandate for all teachers and staff. The decision came during their Tuesday night meeting. BREAKING: @PHLschools votes unanimously to approve a vaccine mandate for all teachers and staff. @CBSPhilly — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) August 24, 2021 A district spokesperson told CBS3 the policy will not go into effect immediately. District administration will meet with employee unions to decide a start date. Potential penalties will also be negotiated. CBS3 spoke to teachers and parents ahead of the meeting who were vocal on the matter. Parents told Eyewitness News their concern came from the Delta variant...
Upper Gwynedd Township, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

WATCH: Upper Gwynedd Township Police Rescue Blind, Deaf And Elderly Dog Stuck About 5-Feet Underground

UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Upper Gwynedd Township responded to an unusual call on Monday. A blind, deaf and elderly dog had found a reservoir that became exposed due to the recent heavy rains. The family pet was stuck about five feet underground. But thanks to Officers Toro, Gill, and Sergeant Gillen they were able to capture her with a stray dog pole and bring her back safely to her family.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Afghan Refugees To Be Housed At Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst In Burlington County

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed refugees from Afghanistan are heading to the Garden State. It’s not known when, or how many, but the refugees will be housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County. Officials tell CBS3 they will provide housing, medical, and transportation support. Could not be prouder that the extraordinary @usaf C-17 crew who safely evacuated 823 Afghans is stationed here in New Jersey at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. This is who we are as a state and a nation. https://t.co/a74y0TvGoJ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 23, 2021 Murphy sent a letter to President Biden on Sunday stating the refugees are welcome in the Garden State. “These brave individuals and families — many of whom have worked to assist our military or put their own lives on the line in support of human rights and American initiatives — must not be left behind,” Murphy wrote.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Gun Violence Survivor Collecting Personal Items That Belonged To Shooting Victims For National Museum Display

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia deals with a surge in gun violence, a national museum is looking to honor lives lost to the epidemic. Starting on Monday, family members can drop off personal items belonging to gun violence victims to be displayed in Washington D.C. “You go through PTSD, you want to commit suicide,” Oronde McClain, the founder of the Oronde McClain Foundation, said. “Like me, I felt like the bullet should’ve finished the job.” McClain is a survivor of gun violence.   “April 3, 2000, I got shot in the head,” he said. McClain survived after being shot in North Philadelphia 21 years ago....
Bucks County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Pleads Guilty In 2019 Marijuana, Stolen Gun Charges, Bucks County Officials Say

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia rapper has pleaded guilty to charges related to a 2019 arrest where Bucks County officials confiscated five pounds of marijuana, a stolen .40-caliber handgun and more than $33,000 cash. Officials say 29-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, who goes by the stage name PnB Rock, entered an open guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property. Allen was sentenced to 36 months of probation on each count, running concurrently. He also has to complete 100 hours of community service. His supervision was permitted to be transferred to...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

‘It Really Broke Our Heart’: Crowd Gathers In Northeast Philadelphia To Support Local Afghan Community Following Taliban Takeover

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crowds gathered in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday to support the local Afghan community and families separated by the conflict happening overseas. Organizers say Sunday’s Stand with Philadelphia’s Afghan Community rally was a call for humanitarian and diplomatic support for the thousands seeking to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban forces gained power within recent days.  Families separated during this conflict are calling for aid as quickly as possible including a scholar who came to the United States three years ago from Afghanistan with his wife and two children. He now worries the rest of his family may be in grave danger. Crowd gathering for a “Stand with Philly’s Afghan Community” at Tarken Rec Center in Philadelphia. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4qbmL2G5PH — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) August 22, 2021 “My parents, my brothers and sisters, my uncles and cousins are all there right now in Kabul, Afghanistan and seeing the situation right now it really broke our heart and really is a humanitarian crisis,” one man said. Credit: CBS3 In an interview last week, President Biden estimated there are up to 15,000 U.S. citizens trapped inside Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Governor Phil Murphy sent a letter to President Biden. He says Afghan refugees are welcome in New Jersey.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

24-Year-Old Man Shot In Neck In Hunting Park, In Critical Condition, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 24-year-old man was shot in the neck in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood and is in critical condition. It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday on the 3800 block of North Percy Street. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire. So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Princeton, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

New Jersey Sees Flooding Days After Hurricane Henri Sweeps Through

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — A landscape changed by Hurricane Henri is now forcing Princeton residents to adjust to flooding and closed roads. Taylor Rinehart told CBS3 she saw fish on the sidewalk due to rising waters. As she took her dog for a walk, she was simply in shock. “It was insane,” she said. “I’ve never seen flooding like this.” Hurricane Henri dropped 5.12 inches on Princeton, with East and West Windsor Townships seeing around the same amount. It’s more than a month’s worth of rain in the matter of a day. Residents claimed it was the most flooding they have seen since...
Pennsauken Township, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

1 Person Injured Following House Fire In Pennsauken Township

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A fire ripped through a home in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey overnight. Flames broke out early Sunday morning on the 7400 block of Zimmerman Avenue. Crews arrived and quickly got the fire under control. Firefighters rescued one person from the burning home. That person was rushed to the hospital. No word on their condition.  
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Montgomery County Accepting Appointments For 3rd Dose Of Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Montgomery County is now accepting appointments for a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The CDC recommends the boosters for some with weaker immune systems. You can make an appointment at any of the county-run vaccine clinics. You’ll have to confirm your eligibility for the third dose. If you still have questions about the vaccine, including where to find a dose near you, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. Police said the homicide happened shortly after 7 p.m. on the 2000 block of North 31st Street. According to police, the 34-year-old man was shot in the head. Authorities said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, police said there have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments / 18

Community Policy