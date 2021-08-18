Orange jail officer resigns during probe of repeated arrests for restraining order violations Orange County Corrections

An Orange County Corrections officer resigned last month after he was arrested twice on allegations that he violated a domestic violence protective order, records show.

Officer Steven Moschiano, who worked at the Orange County jail since 2008, resigned during an internal investigation into the two recent arrests, jail spokesperson Tracy Zampaglione said. His arrests were not previously made public.

Moschiano, 42, was ordered in 2019 to comply with a domestic violence injunction, which prohibited him from contacting the victim except for certain court-sanctioned reasons, the internal probe found. But the victim told law enforcement that Moschiano sent her harassing text messages in February and March, which she said violated the injunction, records show.

Officers at the time took reports and sent the information to the State Attorney’s Office for review, but did not arrest Moschiano.

In June, authorities say Moschiano sent the woman additional threatening messages, which indicated he’d looked up personal information about her and someone close to her in the Florida Crime Information Center — a database only accessible to certain law enforcement officers. St. Cloud Police officers then arrested him on charges of aggravated stalking and violating the domestic violence injunction.

After that arrest, a judge issued a restraining order again prohibiting Moschiano from contacting the victim under any circumstances. But once he was released from jail, he resumed texting her and told her family members to tell her to stop calling the cops on him, his arrest report said.

Osceola County deputy sheriffs arrested him again in early July.

Both criminal cases remain open, records show, and Moschiano has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Michael Barber, did not immediately respond to inquiries from the Orlando Sentinel.

Though the Orange County Corrections Department’s internal investigation found Moschiano violated the agency’s code of conduct, which prohibits abusing others, and also broke policy by violating the law, records show, officials found Moschiano did not actually use the crime database, despite his claims in the text messages.

The probe found he no longer had the required certification to access the FCIC database and there was no evidence he had inappropriately used the jail’s internal database.

Zampaglione said last week that Moschiano’s resignation still was being processed and he remained on leave without pay from the agency.

She did not immediately respond when asked when the agency would report his departure to the state and whether officials would refer his law enforcement certification for review or revocation through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.

As of Wednesday, Moschiano’s law certification remained active, according to FDLE records.

gtoohey@orlandosentinel.com