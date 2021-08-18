Whitehall High to retire Saquon Barkley’s jersey at halftime of game on Sept. 10

Whitehall's Saquon Barkley runs with the ball against Liberty during a game in 2014. He finished his high school career with 455 rushing attempts for 3,642 yards and averaged 8.0 yards per carry. APRIL BARTHOLOMEW/THE MORNING CALL

The Whitehall-Coplay School District and the Whitehall High School athletic department announced on Wednesday that Saquon Barkley will have his Whitehall jersey No. 21 retired on Sept. 10 at halftime of a game at Zephyr Stadium against Liberty.

He will join NFL standouts and Super Bowl champions Matt Millen and Dan Koppen as previous Whitehall graduates to have their high school jerseys retired.

As a senior at Whitehall in 2014, Barkley ran for 1,851 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He finished his Zephyrs career with 455 rushing attempts for 3,642 yards and averaged 8.0 yards per carry. He also had 39 receptions for 568 yards and had 61 touchdowns, including 50 by rushing, eight receiving, one interception return, one punt return, and one kickoff return.

“The opportunity to honor Saquon for outstanding accomplishments throughout his Zephyr football career is something we have been anxious to do,” said Whitehall athletic director Bob Hartman. “Saquon’s career through high school, college and the NFL has been on the same path as Matt and Danny. We are looking forward to an amazing night hosting Saquon, his family, friends and coaches.”

Tickets will be available for all Whitehall football games this year online at https://whitehallcoplay.hometownticketing.com/embed/all . Tickets for the Liberty game will go on sale Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

