Playboy CEO Ben Kohn joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to talk about the company's reopening and employee safety strategy as the COVID delta variant continues to spread. "We will be instituting at...all of our companies, a mandatory vaccination," Kohn said. "We think it's important, and you have to do it especially given what's happening with delta." He also discussed the jump in revenue for the racy men's lifestyle and entertainment company, NFTs, and the acquisition of the lingerie brand Honey Birdette.