Will the Hurricanes’ goalie changes pay off?
Goaltending has been the one major question for the Carolina Hurricanes for the better part of the past decade. The position has been a revolving door of short-term solutions with varying degrees of success. But during the 2020-21 season the trio of Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek, and James Reimer clicked in every possible way and combined for one of the best team save percentages in the entire league, and gave the Hurricanes a capable three-headed monster that helped power them to the top of their division.nhl.nbcsports.com
