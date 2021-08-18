Will the Hurricanes’ goalie changes pay off?

It's not often you can get such a big response by saying so little (nothing at all, really), but it's a very good indication that the hockey world is keeping a close eye on what's going on with the Jack Eichel situation. Eichel, of course, has asked for a trade out of Buffalo as soon as possible, while the Sabres seems content on waiting until they get the return they want before making any moves. Amidst all this, Eichel recently opened a Twitter account, which seems a bit strange for someone who seems to take his privacy very seriously. He's only tweeted twice so far, and his second one, although very vague, is garnering a huge response.