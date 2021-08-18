Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share
Wall Street analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems' earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
