Macon, GA

Macon man killed by falling limb while cutting tree

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
A man died Wednesday after cutting a tree that fell Tuesday during the strong winds and rain in Macon.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened at a home in the 3000-block of Travis Boulevard. That’s off Rice Mill Road in south Macon.

Jones says a large limb fell on the man as he was trying to cut the tree, and it pinned him between the tree and the house.

He was identified as 60-year-old Marvin Little.

