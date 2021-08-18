Macon man killed by falling limb while cutting tree
A man died Wednesday after cutting a tree that fell Tuesday during the strong winds and rain in Macon.
According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened at a home in the 3000-block of Travis Boulevard. That’s off Rice Mill Road in south Macon.
Jones says a large limb fell on the man as he was trying to cut the tree, and it pinned him between the tree and the house.
He was identified as 60-year-old Marvin Little.
