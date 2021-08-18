Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Maria, CA

Man killed in hit-and-run near Tanglewood

By KSBY Staff
Posted by 
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3MSB_0bVQXDST00

A man was killed in a hit-and-run near Tangelwood over the weekend.

Santa Maria police say the man’s car broke down on Black Road Saturday night and investigators believe he was walking home to Tanglewood when he was hit about a mile north of the town.

Police say there are no lights or cameras in the area and they have no information at this time on the vehicle that may have hit the man.

Authorities are working to notify next-of-kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KSBY News

KSBY News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tanglewood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy