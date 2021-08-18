Man killed in hit-and-run near Tanglewood

A man was killed in a hit-and-run near Tangelwood over the weekend.

Santa Maria police say the man’s car broke down on Black Road Saturday night and investigators believe he was walking home to Tanglewood when he was hit about a mile north of the town.

Police say there are no lights or cameras in the area and they have no information at this time on the vehicle that may have hit the man.

Authorities are working to notify next-of-kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

