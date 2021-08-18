Cancel
Orlando, FL

DeSantis opens another of projected 20 sites for COVID antibody treatment

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks during a roundtable discussion with theme park leaders about safety protocols and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Executives from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando participated. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came to South Florida for the latest site in the state to offer monoclonal antibody treatment for those infected with COVID-19.

C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, a Broward County drive-through testing site for COVID-19, joins sites already opened in Orlando, Brevard County and Jacksonville, to offer the treatment.

It’s one of between 15-20 sites that will be open across the state offering up to 300 treatments a day, DeSantis said.

The governor has been giving press conferences at the sites to increase awareness of the treatment that has proven effective in infected patients in the early stages of the infection.

“This treatment for patients is free,” DeSantis said.

He said sites in Miami and Tampa will be opening later this week among others.

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

