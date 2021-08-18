Golf preview: Season starts this week
Teeing it off as early as Thursday, high school golf season starts the fall sports schedule at area schools in Brookville and Clarion-Limestone. Although preseason practices officially began Monday, the regular season begins a few days later. Thursday, the Clarion-Limestone boys open their KSAC mega-match schedule at Cross Creek Resort and the Brookville girls play their Allegheny Mountain League opener at Brockway. Friday, the Brookville boys host Clearfield.www.thecourierexpress.com
