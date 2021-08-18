Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookville, PA

Golf preview: Season starts this week

By Rich Rhoades J-D Sports Editor
Courier-Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeeing it off as early as Thursday, high school golf season starts the fall sports schedule at area schools in Brookville and Clarion-Limestone. Although preseason practices officially began Monday, the regular season begins a few days later. Thursday, the Clarion-Limestone boys open their KSAC mega-match schedule at Cross Creek Resort and the Brookville girls play their Allegheny Mountain League opener at Brockway. Friday, the Brookville boys host Clearfield.

www.thecourierexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, PA
City
Ridgway, PA
City
Limestone Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Brockway, PA
City
Brookville, PA
City
Punxsutawney, PA
Brookville, PA
Sports
City
Bradford, PA
Clarion, PA
Sports
City
Clarion, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Tournament#Vie#Ksac#Class#Bradford Invitational#Lions#Coudersport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy