Report details podcaster complaints surrounding new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform

I’m not a big podcast listener like I used to be before the pandemic. I hardly drive my car anymore, and my life has become less formed around long trips where I would need to fill dead air with something entertaining, but non-visual. With that said, I still love the collection of Google Podcast subscriptions that I’ve curated over the years, and I always check back on my favorites from time to time. Aside from The Chrome Cast podcast (which you should be listening to!) I’m usually just spending all of my time on Youtube instead.