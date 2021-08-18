Report details podcaster complaints surrounding new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform
Since Apple revamped its Podcasts app, podcasters have been complaining about bugs related to subscription-based episodes. According to a report from The Verge, “podcasters say the platform has failed them in various ways.” They say Apple Podcasts Connect, for example, “has a confusing interface that often leads to user error scenarios “that have them pinging Apple at all hours of the day in a panic.”9to5mac.com
