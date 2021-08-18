Cancel
Report details podcaster complaints surrounding new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Apple revamped its Podcasts app, podcasters have been complaining about bugs related to subscription-based episodes. According to a report from The Verge, “podcasters say the platform has failed them in various ways.” They say Apple Podcasts Connect, for example, “has a confusing interface that often leads to user error scenarios “that have them pinging Apple at all hours of the day in a panic.”

MarketsRadio Online

Apple Bug Causes Podcast Downloads to Drop

Tracking podcast traffic trends with weekly podcast updates, Podcast reports that June was the first month in 2021 that saw less traffic than the previous year. Upon investigation, it turns out the culprit was an iOS 14.6 bug released on May 24 and reported by Apple on their Apple Podcasts for Creators page on July 1. Apple reported this bug corrected with the release of iOS 14.7 on July 19.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Google Podcasts makes your subscriptions more accessible with a new grid view layout

I’m not a big podcast listener like I used to be before the pandemic. I hardly drive my car anymore, and my life has become less formed around long trips where I would need to fill dead air with something entertaining, but non-visual. With that said, I still love the collection of Google Podcast subscriptions that I’ve curated over the years, and I always check back on my favorites from time to time. Aside from The Chrome Cast podcast (which you should be listening to!) I’m usually just spending all of my time on Youtube instead.
Computers9to5Mac

Stacktrace Podcast 148: “Do you have a plan for Apple?”

John’s new iPad development setup, Rambo’s widget layout challenges, and Apple’s (lack of a strong) home device strategy. Also, managing deadlines, maintaining SwiftUI views across multiple system versions, and continuous integration. Accelerate app development with Firebase: Use Firebase’s backend services like Firestore, Cloud Storage, Authentication, and more to build serverless,...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Allstar Releases Major Platform Update, Adds Subscriptions And New Desktop App

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstar ,a consumer technology startup focused on democratizing the creation of gaming content, has released a major platform update today. In addition to a host of new features available to all Allstar creators, users can now subscribe to Allstar Pro to unlock additional functionality, exclusive contests, and profile enhancements.
InternetSearchengineland.com

There are new requirements to appear in Google Podcasts recommendations

Beginning on September 21, Google will enforce new requirements for podcasts to show in recommendations on the Google Podcasts platform, the company told podcast owners via email on Thursday. Podcasts that do not provide the required information can still appear in Google and Google Podcasts search results and users can still subscribe to them, they just won’t be eligible to be featured as a recommendation.
Electronics9to5Mac

Apple seeds watchOS 8 beta 6 to all developers

Less than a week week after seeding watchOS 8 beta 5 to developers, Apple is releasing its sixth beta. Here’s everything new with the upcoming Apple Watch operating system. Today’s build is 19R5330d. Public beta testers will have to wait a bit longer until beta 5 is available to them as well. watchOS 8 beta test program started on June 30 with beta 2.
Businessidownloadblog.com

Apple’s efforts with paid podcast subscriptions doesn’t appear to be going very well

It may feel like forever ago, but it was only in May of this year that Apple officially announced the new paid subscription option for Apple Podcasts. This gave creators the ability to earn money from listeners directly, rather than solely relying on advertisement revenue. It also meant Apple, one of the biggest companies out there when it comes to podcast hosting, was taking subscriptions for the content very seriously.
TechnologyTidbits

Apple podcast gone off the deep end?

Ever since I have moved from my venerable Intel iMac to a new M1 iMac, I’ve been cursing Podcast. First, it refused to recognize my paid feed to a podcast I have been subscribing to for years. It simply tells me it can’t find the server. Safari does… Then there’s the problem with feeds no longer updating properly. But what really raises my temperature is the mania for Podcast suddenly becoming the active app, and displaying “can’t connect right now”. I know it can’t connect ever if I choose “Browse”. I have no idea why this is the case and it frustrates me.
ComputersApple Insider

Apple now offers annual AppleCare+ subscriptions for new Mac owners

Apple recently updated its AppleCare+ for Mac price structure, allowing new owners to purchase the extended coverage as an annual subscription instead of a three-year up front commitment. New Mac owners have been able to sign up for AppleCare+ on an annual basis through their computer for about a month,...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

iOS 15 beta 6 redesigns Safari yet again with new address bar on top

Apple has just released the sixth beta of iOS 15 for developers, and while we don’t know exactly what has changed with this update, the company has confirmed that iOS 15 beta 6 brings another redesign to Safari. This time, the company seems to have reversed some of the changes made to the iPhone version of Safari.

