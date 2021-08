As a model, Tyra Banks is typically dressed head to toe in the latest styles. However, she chose to go a little less formal on social media recently. During her run on Dancing With The Stars last season, Tyra took every opportunity she could to dress well. Even though fans had mixed reactions, she really seemed like she got along well with everyone on the set. In interviews, cast members said they’re excited Tyra will be back when Season 30 premieres on September 20.