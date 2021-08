TEXAS, USA — Dr. Valerie Smith is a pediatrician who has seen firsthand how children are handling the pandemic. "Kids are used to wearing what adults tell them to, for the most part," Dr. Smith said. "Being told, ‘Hey, this is just a part of how we dress now,’ most kids have responded really well to that. It is by far more often the adults that I've encountered that really kind of struggle with or push back against the masks."