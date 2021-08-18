Cancel
Judge overseeing Surfside collapse litigation chastises town over proposed downzoning

By Katherine Kallergis
therealdeal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe judge overseeing Surfside condo collapse litigation again implored the town to drop its proposed downzoning of the Champlain Towers South property, nearly two months after a portion of the building came down, killing nearly 100 people. Confusion surrounding the site’s zoning is dampening efforts to sell the oceanfront property...

therealdeal.com

