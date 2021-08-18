Judge overseeing Surfside collapse litigation chastises town over proposed downzoning

A moment before the Champlain Towers South building collapsed in Surfside at approximately 1:25 a.m. on June 24, night owl Lorin Jacobson sat in his backyard about half a mile away from the site, testing out his new noise-canceling headphones; Capt. John Healy of the Surfside Police Department had lain beside his wife less than seven blocks away for all of five minutes, convinced he’d get a full night’s rest; Tim Milian, director of the Surfside Parks and Recreation Department, slumbered peacefully before jolting awake to a phone call in the dead of night; Surfside Town Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer was readying herself for bed, unaware that she wouldn’t actually sleep for another 72 hours; 72-year-old Anthony Blate struggled to stay asleep, shrugging off his restlessness to what he thought was merely the fate of a light sleeper; and resident Oliver Sanchez slept soundly, anticipating he’d wake up to recognize the same little beachside town where he’s lived for the past 30 years.