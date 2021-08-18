Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’: Daniel Dae Kim Stars in Season 2, and There Could Be More of the Anthology to Come

By Tyler Hersko
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Fh5w_0bVQViPc00

The Hot Zone ” quickly became National Geographic ’s most-watched scripted series when its ebola-focused Season 1 premiered in 2019. Now, National Geographic is setting its sights on a new crisis for Season 2 in the form of the the 2001 anthrax attacks.

The six-episode “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” which stars Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn, will premiere on November 28 and will air over three nights. Kim, Goldwyn, and the series’ executive producers discussed the upcoming season during a virtual panel during the Television Critics Association 2021 Summer Press Tour on Wednesday.

National Geographic’s synopsis for Season 2 reads: “With the world still reeling after the attacks on 9/11, America faces a second wave — the anthrax letters. Targeting journalists and politicians, mail with anthrax powder kills five people and causes panic across the United States. Limited series ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ follows FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker (Kim) as he tracks down the killer, finding himself ensnared in an unstable web of psychological warfare. Bruce Ivins (Goldwyn) is the brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in the hunt. The six-hour scientific thriller follows ‘The Hot Zone,’ which was National Geographic’s most-watched scripted series of all time.”

“The Ebola crisis happened largely behind the scenes, but the anthrax letters played out in public, which created a different dynamic for its impact on politics, people, and the storytelling,” executive producer David Zucker said during the TCA panel.

Zucker executive produces the series alongside Ridley Scott, Jordan Sheehan, and Lynda Obst, while Richard Preston serves as a co-executive producer. Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson also serve as executive producers and showrunners.

The first season of “The Hot Zone,” which starred Julianna Margulies, Noah Emmerich, Liam Cunningham, Topher Grace, and James D’Arcy, received praise from critics, including IndieWire’s Ben Travers, who described it as a “scary, absorbing thriller you won’t easily forget” in his grade B review .

Zucker discussed the possibilities of future “The Hot Zone” installments during the TCA panel and noted that although there were no concrete plans, he was enthusiastic about dramatizing similar stories with “The Hot Zone” team.

‘I hope there is a third season. There are stories like this that fit, so, firmly in this kind of format where you can really tell the tale in the right number of hours,” Zucker said. “I would be sad not to continue that, especially because there is so much more we could dramatize.”

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Cunningham
Person
Richard Preston
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Noah Emmerich
Person
Lynda Obst
Person
Topher Grace
Person
Julianna Margulies
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Daniel Dae Kim
Person
David Zucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthrax#The Hot Zone#Dae#National Geographic#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Virgin River star Daniel Gillies just gave a huge update about season 4

We're still very much in the midst of our Virgin River obsession and we're nowhere near stopping, especially while there are so many rumours and theories about series 4 doing the rounds. The latest bit of info comes from series star Daniel Gillies (Mark Monroe), who had some pretty interesting things to say about some of the characters and storylines involved in series 4.
ComicsTVLine

Star Wars: Visions: Disney+ Anime Anthology Reveals Trailers, Voice Casts

Disney+ has released trailers, in both Japanese and with English dubbing, for Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series from Lucasfilm that tells new stories in the style and tradition of Japanese anime. The nine-part series premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22; the English-dubbed trailer appears above, the Japanese-language trailer is embedded down...
TV SeriesIGN

What If…? Season 1, Episode 1 Review: Marvel’s Anthology Series is Off to A Great Start

Marvel’s What If…? offers a unique take on established MCU characters and storylines. Each episode reimagines iconic events from MCU movies in unexpected ways. Considering how Marvel Studios is pushing to create a multiverse in Phase 4, there’s no better time for a series like What If…? The anthology series lets you relive popular MCU movies by adding new elements to them. What If…? kicks off with The Watcher explaining what you can expect from the series and acting as a host similar to what you see in The Twilight Zone. The stories in the anthology series fall in several genres including comedy, action, and more.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Daniel Sunjata To Star In ‘Echoes’ Netflix Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Sunjata (Power Book II: Ghost) is set as a lead opposite Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer in Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller limited series from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey. Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina, both portrayed by Monaghan, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. Sunjata will play...
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn Go Head to Head in NatGeo's 'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' First Look (Exclusive)

Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn face off in NatGeo's The Hot Zone: Anthrax. The upcoming six-hour miniseries dramatizes the events of 2001 post-Sept. 11 with the U.S. facing a new threat -- anthrax letters. In ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes first look at the second installment of the anthology drama, airing during the 20th anniversary of the anthrax attacks, audiences get an early glimpse at Kim and Goldwyn in action as FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker and microbiologist Bruce Ivins, respectively.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Love Life’: Keith David Joins Season 2 Of HBO Max Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Keith David has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Love Life‘s sophomore season in the role of the narrator. Season two of the romantic comedy anthology focuses on Marcus Watkins (executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. Other cast includes series stars: Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘American Horror Stories’ Anthology Series Renewed For Season 2 By FX

FX is further expanding the American Horror Story franchise with a second installment of spinoff anthology series American Horror Stories, set to premiere in 2022. The Season 2 renewal, announced during FX’s portion of the summer TCA virtual press tour, comes less than a week before the American Horror Stories Season 1 finale, “Game Over,” is slated for FX on Hulu release Aug. 19. FX Day @ TCA: Deadline’s Full Coverage Created by the mothership series’ creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, American Horror Stories is a weekly hourlong anthology series that features a different horror story, some of which call back to...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Anthrax’ Creatives Tease Season 2 Of Nat Geo Anthology – Talesbuzz

Following the success of National Geographic limited series The Hot Zone, showrunner-EPs Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson and EP David Zucker looked at around 100 ideas for a second season, landing subject-wise on the harrowing anthrax attacks of 2001. From the perspective of Peterson, The Hot Zone: Anthrax was “a...
ComicsPosted by
IndieWire

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer: The Galaxy Goes Anime in This Eye-Popping Short Film Anthology

What happens when seven Japanese anime studios get the chance to create their own “Star Wars” movies? Fans are about to find out this fall with the release of “Star Wars: Visions” on Disney+. The anime anthology series is made up of nine anime short films that reimagine “Star Wars” through different animation styles. Disney+ has debuted the official “Star Wars: Visions” trailer (watch below), and it looks like one of the most exhilarating offerings Lucasfilm and Disney+ have ever made. James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm Vice President, Franchise Content & Strategy, said in a statement about the series: “Their...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Manifest's Chances Of A Season 4 At Netflix Improve, Could All The Stars Return?

NBC's Manifest was cancelled all the way back in June after the Season 3 finale delivered the kinds of cliffhangers guaranteed to drive fans crazy if answers never came along, but the cancellation was not the end of the story. The subsequent #SaveManifest campaign ranging from fans to Stephen King all the way up to showrunner Jeff Rake proved that not everybody was ready to give up, and the first two seasons' arrival on Netflix in fact saw the fandom grow post-cancellation. Now, the odds of a Season 4 at Netflix have never looked better, but will all the stars return if the renewal happens?
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios Developing Feature Film ‘This Is Always’ With Mina Shum Directing And Daniel Dae Kim Eyed To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios, 3AD and Motoko Kimura are teaming up to develop the feature film This Is Always with Mina Shum writing and directing and Daniel Dae Kim in talks to star. The film, which is based on a successful Japanese television series Pure Soul from YTV, follows two forty-somethings who feel perfectly content living their lives free of commitment until they meet one another. When a tragic unforeseen incident turns their lives upside down, can they still be perfect for each other? Shum will executive produce, with Kim and John Cheng producing via 3AD. Kimura will also produce. Pure Soul was created and produced...
ComicsVulture

Here’s Your First Look at the Star Wars: Visions Anime Anthology Series

New Star Wars thing alert! For the very wide swath of people who are into both anime and Star Wars, LucasFilm has released an official trailer for its upcoming anthology series, Star Wars: Visions. Following the extended first look, which featured production stills and behind-the-scenes interviews with animators, the new trailer shows off the wide variety of stories and styles that will make up the new anthology. Star Wars: Visions consists of nine new stories set in the Star Wars universe, rendered by seven different Japanese animation studios. The trailer gives a sneak peek into a “rock opera–style film” called Tatooine Rhapsody, an Astro Boy–inspired robo-romp called T0-B1, and some sort of space-furry adventure called Lop & Ocho, among others. The shorts are voiced by veteran Japanese voice actors and dubbed in English by an A-list cast featuring returning Star Wars legends like Temuera Morrison. Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bobby Moynihan, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Jordan Fisher, Henry Golding, and more will bring their voice talents to the Star Wars universe. It’s exciting to see Disney cede so much creative control to these different studios. Star Wars: Visions will stream on Disney+ September 22.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Firefly Lane Season 2: Cast, Plot, Recap & More

We aren’t taught the lesson of friendship in our entire life. We learn it through our connections, or from movies, or through stories. I’ve seen people searching for the ideal definition of friendship. Just as Love can’t be defined, similarly defining friendship is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, through this drama, we can get a brief idea of “What is a Friendship?”, “How can we know that we are with the right people?” & “Ultimate Test of Friendship.”
TV SeriesCollider

Shawn Levy on the Epic Scope of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Planning for the Show's Endgame, and More

Shortly before Free Guy hit theaters, I spoke with director Shawn Levy for an exclusive interview about a wide variety of subjects ranging from Shadow and Bone Season 2 to the status of more Unsolved Mysteries. And while the many things we talked about generated a lot of interest, nothing compares to when Levy talks about Stranger Things. If you’re not aware, Levy’s company (21 Laps Entertainment) brought the series to Netflix in the first place, and he executive produces the series and also directs two episodes each season. Levy is a key part of the series' success along with Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers. He’s also someone who knows a lot about what’s coming up in Hawkins...

Comments / 0

Community Policy