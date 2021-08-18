Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qsr#Restaurants#Qsr#Tse#Sec#Pflug Koory Llc#Ifp Advisors Inc Now#Royal Bank Of Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Restaurant Brands (QSR) Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") announced today that it has filed, and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted, notice of RBI's intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") for its common shares (the "Common Shares"). The NCIB is being conducted in furtherance of RBI's share repurchase authorization announced on July 30, 2021, pursuant to which RBI may purchase up to US$1.0 billion of its Common Shares over the next two years (the "Repurchase Authorization").

Comments / 0

Community Policy