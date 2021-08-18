PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)
PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,770 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.'s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
