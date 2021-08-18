PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") announced today that it has filed, and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted, notice of RBI's intention to renew its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") for its common shares (the "Common Shares"). The NCIB is being conducted in furtherance of RBI's share repurchase authorization announced on July 30, 2021, pursuant to which RBI may purchase up to US$1.0 billion of its Common Shares over the next two years (the "Repurchase Authorization").