Weather moves up Panthers opener

After not being pleased with their performance during the 1st joint practice session, the Panthers upped their level on intensity Friday. With that came several brush-ups on both sides of the ball, so expect Sunday’s preseason matchup to be a physical one. Matt Rhule does not plan to play many, if any, of his starters Sunday. With the first cuts of the preseason coming Tuesday, Rhule wants to make sure he has as much tape as possible on the guys who are competing for roster spots.