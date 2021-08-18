ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd
NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,200 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.50% of ACM Research worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
