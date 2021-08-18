The Teensy Weensy Virus book helps parents talk to kids about COVID-19

COVID cases are climbing in kids just as they’re heading back to school. Nearly 94,000 kids tested positive for COVID the week ending August 5, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant. That’s 31 percent higher than the 72,000 new cases in children reported the previous week. The positive COVID test rate was between 4.8 and 17.6 percent in 11 states that reported that data. Earlier in the pandemic, New York kept schools closed until that rate fell below 5 percent. But now schools are opening in person, many without mask requirements or virtual school options. “I would feel very uncomfortable sending my child to school without knowing that everyone was masked, and without knowing that all teachers were vaccinated,” Paul Offit, MD, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and an infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told Fatherly.