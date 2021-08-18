Cancel
The Teensy Weensy Virus book helps parents talk to kids about COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleIt's a difficult topic for parents to talk to their children about, the coronavirus and pandemic. A retired Virginia Pediatric and Family Nurse Practitioner is helping parents find an easier way to discuss the virus with their kids.

KidsPosted by
Fatherly

The New Rules of COVID Testing for Kids and Parents

COVID cases are climbing in kids just as they’re heading back to school. Nearly 94,000 kids tested positive for COVID the week ending August 5, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant. That’s 31 percent higher than the 72,000 new cases in children reported the previous week. The positive COVID test rate was between 4.8 and 17.6 percent in 11 states that reported that data. Earlier in the pandemic, New York kept schools closed until that rate fell below 5 percent. But now schools are opening in person, many without mask requirements or virtual school options. “I would feel very uncomfortable sending my child to school without knowing that everyone was masked, and without knowing that all teachers were vaccinated,” Paul Offit, MD, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and an infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told Fatherly.
EducationBirmingham Star

After Covid, parents opting for homeschooling for kids

Following the closing of the nation's schools during the Covid pandemic, more than 11 percent of all households are choosing to homeschool their children and not return them to public schools. Many parents are saying they began the homeschooling as a temporary measure during the lockdown, and later found it...
KidsMedicalXpress

In-person schooling is returning: How to keep your kids safe from COVID

School will soon begin for children and adolescents around the United States, and for many, that means returning to classes in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. So, what do parents need to know to help ensure their kids stay safe from coronavirus infection?. The most...
Kidscnycentral.com

Doctors urge parents to get eligible children vaccinated

As COVID cases rise across the country, families are again gearing up for an uncertain school year. However, there is one big difference, a COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors are now urging parents with children eligible for the shot, to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Masks and social distancing will likely...
Public Healthfox13news.com

Questions from parents about COVID-19 answered by Dr. Anthony Fauci

For parents who want to keep their kids enrolled in their schools, the option for virtual learning is gone. Kids under 12 cannot get vaccinated. They’re in school with no social distancing. Masks are optional at most of the schools. What more can parents do (short of withdrawing their kids from school) to keep them as safe as they possibly can when they go to school under these circumstances?
Kidsmidcitydcnews.com

How to Protect Kids from COVID

Tim Rutherford would not have bothered to test himself if his elementary school-aged daughter hadn’t tested positive first. Even her test was precautionary; Rutherford (an alias) told the Hill Rag that his daughter was robust and healthy. Rutherford and his wife were fully vaccinated, but were still exercising caution: all were wearing masks in public where they could not socially-distance; their daughter didn’t even go into grocery stores. When dining out, it was always outdoors.
Kidsdistrictadministration.com

10 ways parents are feeling about vaccinating their kids, wearing masks

Close to half of parents of unvaccinated teens report that their kids are hesitant about inoculations while some parents of younger children plan to wait even after FDA approves the shot for all Americans. Across the country, a growing number of states and hundreds of districts are mandating masks but...
Kidswfxb.com

Parents Can Help Kids Prep for Back-to-School

If you haven’t started prepping your kids to go back to school yet, now is the time. That’s the advice from a psychiatric doctor who says parents can ease children’s transition to in-person learning after months of virtual schooling with discussions and schedule changes. Kids will likely have a lot of questions and fears about returning to the classroom, and she says it’s important to talk to them about what to expect in order to help them feel calm and excited about the process.

