Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) recently announced an agreement to buy NN Investment Partners for approximately €1.6 billion. These are the details. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to buy NN Investment Partners from NN Group N.V. for approximately €1.6 billion. And the deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions.