Traffic Alert: Southwest Freeway at 610 closed for major project this weekend

KHOU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxYyG_0bVQUU6x00

A major construction project on the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop could mean serious traffic for drivers this weekend.

Texas Department of Transportation announced the I-69 (Southwest Freeway) will be shutdown in both directions at the I-610 West (West Loop) beginning Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

[Interactive map of West Loop/Southwest Freeway closures]

Crews are scheduled to work on the new Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to the West Loop northbound, which will span over the mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway.

Officials said construction could impact other connectors, entrances and exit ramps along this section of the freeway.

They're recommending drivers passing through that area find an alternative route or avoid the area all together if possible.

TxDOT expects the ramp will open later this year.

