Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Says He’s Ready to ‘Do It Again’ With MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqO0i_0bVQURSm00

Kevin Costner is reliving his “Field of Dreams” iconic past. He’s even an example of the famous line, “If you build it, he will come.”

In this case, there is a new frenzy and excitement coming from the field used in the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. It’s certainly enough to do it all over again soon.

Costner Wants More MLB ‘Field of Dreams’ Time

The field in Dyersville, Iowa, was recently used for an MLB game between the Yankees and the White Sox on August 12. It was a precious and standout moment in 2021. It was the first time a professional baseball game used the field, which was originally created for the movie and has since become a massive tourist attraction.

Costner was heavily involved in everything to do with the recent game. He even took to Instagram today to write that he “had a blast” and ended his statement with “let’s do it again this weekend?”

Fans situated themselves in a temporary stadium placed near the field. It could hold 8,000 people. Many nods to the iconic ’80s films are a part of the MLB game day. One of the most notable was when Costner himself threw out that first pitch to start the game off.

Another nod to “Field of Dreams” is when Costner is followed out of the cornfield by players from both teams, just like the Ray Kinsella character, at the start of the game. The music from the film was playing, throwback uniforms were on the athletes, and it all seemed like a supernatural moment straight out of the film.

Now, it’s likely one of the most unforgettable entrances to a sporting event in history. It’s a moment baseball fans will likely never forget either.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ug4bsd4LqqM

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kevin Costner leads the Yankees and White Sox out of the cornfield at MLB at Field of Dreams! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ug4bsd4LqqM)

It’s no surprise Costner adores his experience. It mixes everything he loves — “Field of Dreams,” movies about baseball, playing baseball, watching baseball, etc. He told FOX Sports, “I felt like it was perfect.”

It’s a movie that Costner loved making too. He once said to Entertainment Weekly that he considers it “our generation’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.'”

Kevin Costner and Alex Rodriguez

Kevin Costner spent part of the time at the “Field of Dreams” game hanging out with Alex Rodriguez.

He is a retired New York Yankees star that was present in Dyersville for the game. Rodriguez even posed with Costner and called “Field of Dreams” his top Costner movie of all time.

“So much fun hanging out with Kevin Costner on our set at The Field of Dreams yesterday,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. He was there to witness his former team fall short to the White Sox.

It has since been confirmed that another game will take place at the “Field of Dreams” stadium. It won’t be next weekend like Costner wants, however. Instead, it will be in 2022.

“I think the reception that this has received has been so positive that we will be back,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, according to People.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

179K+
Followers
19K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Rob Manfred
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yankees#The White Sox#Kevincostnermodernwest#Javascript#Fox Sports#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFLthefocus.news

Who is Kevin Costner's wife? Children, age and net worth after ‘Field Of Dreams’ appearance

Kevin Costner recently appeared at the specials Field of Dreams game in Iowa between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. The actor starred in the 1989 film of the same name, and gave a speech as the players entered the field. This naturally sparked curiosity in the two-time Oscar winner, with people wanting to know who Kevin Costner’s wife, and children are, as well as his net worth.
MLBmediaite.com

Kevin Costner Awestruck Returning to Field of Dreams Site for MLB’s Yankees-White Sox Matchup: ‘This is Perfect’

A Major League Baseball game two years in the making is finally set to take place in Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the classic 1989 film Field of Dreams. The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play Thursday evening at the ballpark built amid Iowa cornfields to bring the film’s magic to life. Kevin Costner, who starred in Field of Dreams more than three decades ago, returned to the site ahead of Thursday’s Yankees-White Sox game.
MLBdeltadailynews.com

MLB Holds It’s ‘Field Of Dreams’ Game

Major League Baseball and movie lovers alike will have plenty to cheer for Thursday when the New York Yankees face-off against the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa, near the set of the 1989 hit movie “Field of Dreams.”. In fact, the two teams will play in an 8,000-seat park...
MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Kevin Costner, New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox Reenact Classic ‘Field of Dreams’ Scene to Start Game

What would an actual Major League Baseball game at the “Field of Dreams” be like without the involvement of actor Kevin Costner? Not Much. Costner, who starred in the 1989 movie as Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, took part in a reenactment of a scene from the movie. On Thursday night, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played a real game on the field.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘Field of Dreams’: Peacock TV streaming Kevin Costner movie following Yankees-White Sox game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched “Field of Dreams.” Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel. Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.
MLBBoston Globe

Quite simply, a Hollywood ending to MLB’s first ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched “Field of Dreams,” but he submitted a pretty good script for a sequel on Thursday night. Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the Dyersville, Iowa, cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees, 9-8.
MLBmix1079.com

Kevin Costner Appears at MLB Game in Iowa

Fans attending a recent Field of Dreams MLB game in Iowa got a nice surprise when the star of that movie, Kevin Costner, showed up. The game, which was held in Dyersville, Iowa, on the cornfield made famous in the 1989 Kevin Costner movie, was quite popular too. It was the most-watched regular-season game since 2005. Costner talked about the excitement of the game and said, “it does feel like all the teams are going to want to touch this.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Swamp People’: What is Troy Landry’s Net Worth?

“Swamp People” star Troy Landry is famous for his love of alligator hunting and dedication to family and friends. The show itself aired in 2010 and, in its heyday, saw millions of viewers weekly. Nevertheless, Landry still does what he loves each gator hunting season and makes a living for him and his family.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Meghan McCain Enjoys Family Vacation With Her ‘Water Baby’ After ‘The View’ Exit

Meghan McCain may have only recently left her position on “The View,” but she seems to have fully embraced spending time with her family and motherhood. Captioning a recent Instagram photo “my water baby,” McCain is seen happily relaxing with her daughter, Liberty Sage. The photo was taken from a beach at Nags Head, North Carolina. Liberty turns 11 months old in a few days and appears to also be enjoying the time with her mother.

Comments / 0

Community Policy