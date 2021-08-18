Cancel
Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer has Grade 1 knee sprain

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was diagnosed with a Grade 1 knee sprain on Wednesday.

While the team did not announce a timetable for Springer’s expected return, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was out of the lineup for nearly one month last season with a similar injury.

The Toronto Sun, however, reported the Blue Jays feel Springer is “week to week” and that the injury is considered less severe than the one Bichette sustained in 2020.

Springer, 31, exited Saturday’s 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning after attempting a leaping catch at the outfield wall. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Springer already has had two lengthy stints on the injured list this season. He missed about a month with a left oblique strain and over six weeks with a right quad strain.

In 49 games this season, Springer is hitting .269 with a .362 on-base percentage, 16 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Springer is in his first season with Toronto after signing a six-year, $150 million contract in the offseason. In all, he has missed 69 games.

–Field Level Media

