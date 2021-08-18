Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

CNN reporter calls out inaccurate meme that tried to contrast life in Afghanistan under the Taliban

By Breanna Robinson
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvUuQ_0bVQUO3p00

A meme has been circulating on Twitter of CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward with a side-by-side photo of her dressed in a long sleeve shirt with a scarf draped around her neck one day - and the next, with her head covered.

Some believed that it was a sign of submission due to the religious rules of the Taliban.

But now, Ward is pointing out the inaccuracy in the widely shared comparison.

Taking to her official Twitter account, Ward noted that she always “wore a headscarf on the street in Kabul.”

“This meme is inaccurate. The top photo is inside a private compound. The bottom is on the streets of Taliban-held Kabul. I always wore a headscarf on the street in Kabul previously, though not w/ hair fully covered and abbaya. So there is a difference but not quite this stark,” her caption read.

People on Twitter were supportive of Ward and commended her for her diligent and informative reporting.

“God bless you, @clarissaward. You are an excellent reporter, a brave woman, and an inspiration to so many. Thank you for your brilliant reporting from Kabul,” someone wrote.

“This woman is fearless. She has the kind of courage you and I can only dream of. She is literally putting her life in danger to let us see what’s REALLY happening in Afghanistan. @CNN You MUST keep her safe! At all costs,” another added.

“It’s so important to get the facts straight before you jump on a meme or headline. We’re all guilty of it. Just take a few seconds and dig a little more,” wrote Afua S. Owusu of The Jam TV Show.

Someone else still has reservations and commented that they feel that the meme was accurate all along.

“So both the hair being fully covered and the abbaya are new. Pretty accurate meme in that case, if immediately following Taliban takeover you alter the way you present yourself in public...,” they said.

Check out other responses below.

The conversation of women’s rights under the Taliban has been a hot topic as the group regained control of Afghanistan. In a report from Al Jazeera on Tuesday, the Taliban attempted to reassure world powers and a scared population.

They pledged to safeguard women’s rights, forgive those who fought them, and guarantee Afghanistan does not become a refuge for terrorists.

However, according to Fox News, a photo of a woman lying in a pool of blood in the Takhar province was taken after rebels attacked her for being in public without a head covering.

Comments / 23

Indy100

Indy100

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarissa Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Cnn#Kabul#Cnn#The Jam Tv Show#Al Jazeera#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘Can I Finish?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Interjects During Tense Afghanistan Segment With Biden Comms Chief

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar repeatedly interrupted White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield’s answers during an interview on the situation in Afghanistan. Keilar interviewed Bedingfield on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, during which Ms. Bedingfield updated viewers on the progress of the evacuation, and tried to convey the “laser focus” of President Joe Biden and his team on getting Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Two Colorado Springs women stranded in Afghanistan after Taliban seizes control of Kabul

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado Springs women are stranded in Afghanistan amid a major crisis after the Taliban seized control of the capital city of Kabul. The Taliban seizure of the government comes nearly two decades after the Islamic extremist group was forced out by US troops. A recent graduate of Coronado High The post Two Colorado Springs women stranded in Afghanistan after Taliban seizes control of Kabul appeared first on KRDO.
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban.

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday for leaving 15,000 Americans stuck in Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of the country. McConnell attacked Biden’s departure strategy during an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report,” saying it...
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Outrage as Biden again takes no questions on Afghanistan: 'Walkaway Joe'

President Joe Biden took flak again Monday for taking no questions about Afghanistan as the crisis in the war-torn country continues. The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan In the aftermath of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, and Americans and Afghan allies stranded there are desperately trying to leave. Many questions remain unanswered, yet on Monday, after giving a brief update on the White House's effort against the coronavirus, Biden again walked away as the press shouted out inquiries about Afghanistan.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

NBC cuts away as Biden began taking questions from reporters on Afghanistan following Sunday address

NBC took a strange moment on Sunday to cut away from President Biden, who addressed the nation about the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as Tropical Storm Henri. While ABC and CBS continued with regularly scheduled programming, NBC News immediately interrupted the Peacock network with a "special report" as Biden took to the podium at the White House.
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...

Comments / 23

Community Policy