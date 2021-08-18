Cancel
Boston, MA

Charlie Baker 'bummed' by lack of heads up about COVID-19 boosters

By Nik DeCosta-Klipa
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

"No one said anything about announcing a program for boosters."

A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in New York. Mary Altaffer / AP

As federal officials announced plans Wednesday to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to all Americans as soon as next month, Gov. Charlie Baker says he is a little “bummed” about not getting a heads up from the White House.

During an appearance Wednesday on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio,” the Massachusetts governor said he is an “enthusiastic supporter” of moving “aggressively” to provide booster shots to individuals most at risk to COVID-19. However, he expressed disappointment that federal officials weren’t more forthcoming with information about the program during a biweekly call Tuesday with governors across the country just hours before the news broke.

“No one said anything about announcing a program for boosters,” Baker said.

“First time I heard about it was I got home last night and saw the news,” he continued. “So, I have no guidance, all right, even though we spent an hour on the phone yesterday with all the people who probably knew something about what this is all about, which really bums me out.”

Top health officials in President Joe Biden’s administration announced Wednesday that they are preparing to offer booster shots to individuals starting eight months after their second doses and beginning as soon as the week Sept. 20, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The plan comes amid evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines’ protection against mild to moderate illness begins to decline over time, as well as the dominance of the more infectious delta variant.

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout,” federal officials said Wednesday.

According to Baker, the call Tuesday with White House officials touched on prioritizing boosters for Americans who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and who received the vaccine early on in the initial rollout, such as the elderly, individuals in long-term care facilities, and others in congregate care settings.

“Once we know more from the feds, about what they’re thinking about in terms of timing and and all the rest, we will move very aggressively to make sure that those who are eligible to get boosters get them, and especially those who were part of those communities that got it first the last time because they’re with the most at risk,” Baker said.

“But I’m kind of bummed about the fact that I found out about this last night when we were all on the phone with those guys yesterday morning,” he added.

AG Healey: Gov. Baker did right thing by requiring vaccines

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker did the right thing by requiring vaccines for state employees and proposing a statewide mask mandate for students and teachers in K-12 schools until COVID-19 vaccination rates increase among eligible students, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday. Healey said she took a similar...
Educators will be first NYC workers to face full vaccine mandate

NEW YORK — New York City will require all Department of Education employees to have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 27, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. The announcement represents a major step in the effort to fully reopen the country's largest school district next month, and a significant escalation of the mayor's push to vaccinate more New Yorkers.
Where Boston's mayoral candidates stand on renaming Faneuil Hall

The issue remains controversial, with few of the five major candidates — all of whom are people of color — willing to answer where they stand on the matter. More than a year after renewed calls to rename one of Boston's most famous landmarks, the issue has proven to be a political hot potato for candidates in the upcoming mayoral election.
The U.S. is getting a crash course in scientific uncertainty

As the pandemic takes an unexpected direction, Americans again must reckon with twists in scientific understanding of the virus. When the coronavirus surfaced last year, no one was prepared for it to invade every aspect of daily life for so long, so insidiously. The pandemic has forced Americans to wrestle with life-or-death choices every day of the past 18 months — and there is no end in sight.
Massachusetts resumes reporting racial COVID-19 hospitalization data, as rates continue to rise

Ayanna Pressley says she's "relieved" by the change, but that Gov. Charlie Baker's administration "never" should have stopped reporting the data in the first place. Following pushback from local Democrats and a rebound in COVID-19 rates, Gov. Charlie Baker's administration resumed reporting demographic data on hospitalizations due to the virus in Massachusetts this week.
Boston to require masks in indoor public places

"If you are inside a building that is open to the public, wear your mask. If you are not eating or drinking, wear your mask." Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced on Friday that masks will be required at indoor public places in Boston beginning on Aug. 27, as COVID-19 cases trend upward again and the contagious delta variant spreads.
Three US senators test positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three senators said Thursday they have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, a high-profile collection of breakthrough cases that comes as the highly infectious delta variant spreads rapidly across the United States. Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., all said they...
Here's how to help Afghan refugees right now

"We want to be ready to welcome these families wherever they go." As the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul this week, tens of thousands of Afghans are desperately trying to flee the country. Afghan citizens have flooded the city's airport, with photos and videos that have...

