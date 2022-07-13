These Retro Arcade Cabinets Are All Nearly Half Off Right Now: ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘X-Men,’ ‘Street Fighter’ and More

Click here to read the full article.

Game night just got a lot more fun.

Retro gaming company Arcade1Up is having a huge deal on their coolest cabinets. The brand has frequently added onto its series of vintage arcade machine cabinets throughout the past year, with the latest drop being “The Simpsons” machine which transports players into the world of Springfield. Before that, the company came out with a four-player “X-Men” cabinet, in addition to the much-anticipated “Street Fighter II” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” machines, both in time for the beloved games’ 30th anniversaries.

In the “Simpsons” cabinet, players transform themselves into Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa through the screen. The four-player home arcade game features original retro imagery and will also include a bonus game set to be announced later this summer.

Whether you’re a “Simpsons” fan or more of a “Street Fighter” gamer, here are the best deals to shop right now.

The Simpsons Arcade1Up (44% Off)

Players can envision themselves as Homer, Bart, Marge and Lisa in this four-player "Simpsons" game, which features original retro imagery and will also include a bonus game to be announced later this month.







$699.99

$389.99





X-Men 4-Player Arcade1Up ($160 Off)

With characters designed straight from the iconic "Pryde of the X-Men " animated pilot, this four-player arcade game is inspired from the original machine that came out in 1992 but includes updated features such as high-res imagery, built-in WiFi and gorgeous cabinet artwork on the exterior and included stool. Plus, the set comes with other Marvel classics, such as "Captain America" and "Avengers."







$749.99

$589.99





Street Fighter II Champion Edition Arcade1Up ($100 Off)

This cabinet also includes built-in WiFi and is packed with 12 immersive games, including the entire "Streetfighter" series such as Champion Edition, Hyper Fighting and Turbo. Switch up to any game with easy-to-use navigation. Plus, the bright blue cabinet is decorated with authentic "Streetfighter" imagery on the exterior, a matching riser and stool, in addition to a light-up marquee.







$599.99

$499.99





Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time Arcade1Up ($150 Off)

Take control of Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this vibrant arcade game inspired by the "Cowabunga! Turtles in Time" machine from the early '90s. The retro-style cabinet features bold imagery from the beloved game, and is equipped with live WiFi.







$699.99

$549.99





Pong Pub Table Arcade1Up ($150 Off)

This compact pong table might be the safest addition to your game room, promising hours of entertainment for any type of guest. The machine works exactly as the name suggests, with players standing around the circular design to compete in various retro games such as "Pong," "Tempest," "Warlords" and "Super Breakout."







$599.99

$449.99





