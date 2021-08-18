Cancel
‘The Simpson’s,’ ‘Street Fighter’ And ‘X-Men’ Arcade Cabinets Will Fill Your Home With 90s Nostalgia

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Game night just got a lot more fun.

Retro gaming company Arcade1Up has been adding onto its series of vintage arcade machine cabinets throughout the year, with the latest drop being “The Simpsons” machine, available for pre-order now, which transports players into the world of Springfield. Before that, the company came out with a four-player “X-Men” cabinet, in addition to the much-anticipated “Street Fighter II” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” machines, both in time for the beloved games’ 30th anniversaries.

In the newest “Simpsons” cabinet, players will be able to transform themselves into Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa through the screen. The four-player home arcade game features original retro imagery and will also include a bonus game set to be announced later this summer.

Whether you’re a “Simpsons” fan or more of a “Street Fighter” gamer, here are the best retro arcade games to up the ante on your next game night.

The Simpsons Arcade1Up

Players can envision themselves as Homer, Bart, Marge and Lisa in this four-player “Simpsons” game, which features original retro imagery and will also include a bonus game to be announced later this month.




BUY NOW:

$529


Buy It

X-Men (4-Player) Arcade1Up

With characters designed straight from the iconic “Pryde of the X-Men ” animated pilot, this four-player arcade game is inspired from the original machine that came out in 1992 but includes updated features such as high-res imagery, built-in WiFi and gorgeous cabinet artwork on the exterior and included stool. Plus, the set comes with other Marvel classics, such as “Captain America” and “Avengers.”




BUY NOW:

$699.99


Buy It

Street Fighter II Champion Edition Arcade1Up

This cabinet also includes built-in WiFi and is packed with 12 immersive games, including  the entire “Streetfighter” series such as Champion Edition, Hyper Fighting and Turbo. Switch up to any game with easy-to-use navigation. Plus, the bright blue cabinet is decorated with authentic “Streetfighter” imagery on the exterior, a matching riser and stool, in addition to a light-up marquee.




BUY NOW:

$599.99


Buy It

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time Arcade1Up

Take control of Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello or Raphael in this vibrant arcade game inspired by the “Cowabunga! Turtles in Time” machine from the early ’90s. The retro-style cabinet features bold imagery from the beloved game, and is equipped with live WiFi.




BUY NOW:

$649.99


Buy It

Pong Pub Table Arcade1Up

This compact pong table might be the safest addition to your game room, promising hours of entertainment for any type of guest. The machine works exactly as the name suggests, with players standing around the circular design to compete in various retro games such as “Pong,” “Tempest,” “Warlords” and “Super Breakout.”




BUY NOW:

$599.99


Buy It

