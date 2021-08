Enjoy the Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds, which come with a custom-fit design along with an immersive sound experience. The compact charging case easily fits in with your active lifestyle. Additionally, the advanced touch controls give you a device-free experience when you are on the go. The earbuds also have an IPX5 splash- and sweat-resistance rating. This will help you enjoy the deep bass and crystal-clear acoustics of Belkin sound. In fact, the earbuds also include three sizes of ear tips. This ensures they provide all-day comfort as well as noise isolation at its best. Finally, the earbuds offer five hours of nonstop playtime and can run for a full 24 hours without charging on normal usage. You’re sure to love that!