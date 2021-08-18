Cancel
Technology

Apple Defends Its Anti-Child Abuse Imagery Tech After Claims of ‘Hash Collisions’

 5 days ago
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Researchers claim they have probed a particular part of Apple's new system to detect and flag child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, and were able to trick it into saying two images that were clearly different shared the same cryptographic fingerprint. But Apple says this part of its system is not supposed to be secret, that the overall system is designed to account for this to happen in general, and that the analyzed code is not the final implementation that will be used with the CSAM system itself and is instead a generic version.

www.vice.com

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

